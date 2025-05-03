Taurus: Feelings of jealousy may leave you feeling low today, but remember—this is something you have the power to overcome. Instead of dwelling on it, uplift yourself by celebrating others' happiness and offering support during their tough times. Financially, you may notice a continuous outflow of money, making it challenging to save. Stay mindful and plan ahead. On the bright side, the love and support from elders and family members will bring warmth and reassurance. Romance might feel a bit strained today, as your partner could seem more demanding than usual. However, those who’ve been caught up in a busy schedule will finally get some well-deserved personal time. Even if external forces try to disrupt your relationship, your bond remains strong and resilient. Consider a calming visit to a riverbank or a place of worship—it can help restore peace and clarity. Remedy: To enhance your well-being, offer white, fragrant sweets to underprivileged children, especially young girls.

Lucky Colour: Cyan.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.