New Delhi: Six members of a cloth merchant’s family including five children were killed after a massive fire broke out at their two-storey home in the Lisari Gate area of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. An elderly woman and a neighbour sustained severe burn injuries and are undergoing treatment. The incident occurred in Gali No. 1, Kidwai Nagar, near Surahi Wali Masjid.

Cloth merchant Iqbal alias Asim had stepped out to offer prayers at a nearby mosque along with his brother Farukh when the blaze erupted. At home were his wife Rukhsar (30), mother Ameer Bano (55), and five children -- Mahvish (12), Hammad (4), Addas (3), and six-month-old twin daughters Nabia and Inayat. According to police, the fire started while the children were playing and the women were preparing food. Neighbours noticed smoke and flames rising from the house and immediately alerted authorities while attempting rescue efforts. Fire engines faced difficulty reaching the spot due to the area’s narrow lanes.

One member critical with burn injuries

Firefighters and residents used ladders to access the building through adjoining rooftops and reach those trapped inside. Police said the victims were stuck inside for nearly 30 minutes before they could be brought out. All seven were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Rukhsar and the five children were declared dead. Ameer Bano remains in critical condition with severe burns.

A neighbour was also injured during the rescue operation. Ayush Vikram Singh, SP City, said that police and fire brigade teams responded promptly but had to enter through rooftops due to access constraints. Officials added that a large quantity of cloth stored inside the house may have intensified the blaze. The fire was brought under control after nearly two hours.

Farooq, a relative of the deceased, said the family had been independent and self-reliant. “We all tried to help and support the family, hoping to do something for them. However, they refused any assistance and wanted to handle everything themselves,” he said. Authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

