Bhubaneswar: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav today paid a courtesy call on Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, in Bhubaneswar.

The SP chief meet Patnaik, a five-time former Chief Minister of Odisha, at his residence in the capital city.

Soon after the meeting, Yadav, the Lok Sabha MP from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, praised Patnaik’s contributions towards the development of Odisha during his tenure as the Chief Minister.

“Patnaik is a senior leader. He has done many things for the welfare of people of Odisha during his tenure as the Chief Minister,” said the SP chief.

During the meeting, Yadav also enquired about Patnaik’s health. However, the SP chief revealed that there were no discussions regarding the political scenario in the country or state.

“The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha and Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh are fighting against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Today, I met Patnaik and enquired about his health,” added Yadav.

Patnaik, the BJD supremo, said that the two leaders had a meaningful discussion on several contemporary issues.

“Glad to meet Samajwadi Party president, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Akhilesh Yadav today. We had a meaningful discussion of several contemporary issues. Thanked him for the courtesy visit,” Patnaik said in a social media post.