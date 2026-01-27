Patna: Tension flared during a Saraswati idol immersion procession in Nawanagar village under the Bidupur police station area of Vaishali district in Bihar, as a dispute between two groups escalated into violence, leaving several people injured and triggering panic in the area.

Route dispute sparks clashes during idol immersion in Nawanagar

According to officials, the procession carrying the Saraswati idol from Nawanagar market was allegedly asked by members of another group to change its route on Monday night, leading to a heated argument and brief scuffles.

Although the situation appeared to ease as the procession moved ahead, tensions resurfaced later in a more violent form.

Trouble broke out after the immersion ceremony when youths returning from the procession reached near the Nawanagar mosque. At this point, Ritesh Kumar alias Ramchandra was allegedly assaulted by some individuals. As he raised an alarm, other youths rushed to the spot, further escalating the confrontation.

Stone-pelting reported after Saraswati Puja procession

Soon after, people from the opposite side allegedly chased the youths, and the situation spiralled out of control. Stone-pelting reportedly began from the rooftops of nearby houses, injuring several more people and spreading panic as residents ran for safety.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, purportedly showing stone-pelting and chaos at the scene.

The injured, including Ritesh Kumar alias Ramchandra, were admitted to the Bidupur Primary health Centre (PHC) and a private nursing home for treatment.

Following information about the incident, Bidupur police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any further escalation. Complaints have been lodged by both sides, and an investigation is underway.

Vaishali Superintendent of Police Vikram Sihag said the dispute initially arose over a pothole on the road while people were returning after the idol immersion, which later escalated into stone-pelting.

He confirmed that several people were injured and that a case has been registered, adding that the situation is currently under control, though tension continues to prevail.

(IANS)