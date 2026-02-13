Exposure visit to Chennai focuses on innovative housing models and urban sustainability

Chennai: Reaffirming Odisha’s commitment to innovation and evidence-based governance, Usha Padhee, Additional Chief Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Government of Odisha, undertook an exposure and knowledge-sharing visit to Chennai on February 12 to study global best practices in affordable housing and urban habitat development.

The visit aimed at understanding scalable models of housing delivery, institutional strengthening, innovative financing mechanisms and sustainable urban development initiatives supported by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

Interactions with Tamil Nadu urban agencies

During the visit, ACS Padhee, along with officials of the Odisha Urban Housing Mission (OUHM), held detailed discussions with senior officials of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority. The interactions focused on policy frameworks, project structuring and effective implementation strategies adopted in Tamil Nadu.

World Bank–supported housing and habitat project

The Odisha delegation was briefed on the Housing and Habitat Development Project supported by the World Bank, with an outlay of approximately USD 200 million. The project seeks to strengthen housing institutions and expand access to affordable housing through the Tamil Nadu Shelter Fund (TNSF), a social venture fund model designed to mobilise private investment for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and promote sustainable housing solutions.

ADB project for urban poor

The visit also covered the ADB-supported Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable Housing for the Urban Poor Sector Project, with an estimated investment of USD 150 million. The initiative aims to develop nearly 6,000 housing units across multiple locations, focusing on relocation of families from high-risk and vulnerable areas to safer habitats, adoption of energy-efficient building designs, integrated waste management systems and creation of essential social infrastructure such as primary health centres and schools.

Lecture at IIT Madras on Technology and Public Service

Later in the day, ACS Padhee visited IIT Madras, where she delivered an Extra Mural Lecture titled “The Intersection of Technology, Policy, and Public Service.” Addressing students and faculty, she underscored the importance of data-driven governance, the integration of artificial intelligence and ethical leadership in addressing urban challenges such as housing shortages, sanitation and congestion.

Encouraging young technocrats to consider careers in public policy and the Civil Services, she highlighted that empathy, ethics and emotional intelligence are as critical as technical excellence in contemporary administration. The engagement concluded with an interactive session and guidance on Civil Services Examination preparation.

Shaping Odisha’s urban future

Reiterating Odisha’s forward-looking approach, ACS Usha Padhee said that insights gained from Tamil Nadu’s housing initiatives and academic engagement at IIT Madras would meaningfully contribute to shaping inclusive, resilient and sustainable urban development strategies in the state.