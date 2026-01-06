Sales volume jumps 37% year-on-year in December 2025

Bhubaneswar: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise and one of the country’s leading steel producers, has recorded its highest-ever sales for the month of December by clocking a provisional sales volume of 2.1 million tonnes (MT) in December 2025.

This marks a robust growth of about 37 per cent compared to 1.5 MT sold in December 2024, making it the company’s best performance for the month. The milestone reflects strong gains across product categories and sales channels, coupled with significant inventory reduction.

Customer-focused strategy drives performance

SAIL’s record December performance was driven by its sustained focus on timely customer deliveries and enhanced market outreach. The company has also stepped up branding initiatives with renewed vigour, further strengthening its engagement with customers across segments.

April–December sales touch 14.7 MT

The strong December showing helped SAIL maintain its growth momentum during FY26. During the April–December 2025 period, the company achieved a provisional sales volume of 14.7 MT, registering a growth of around 17 per cent compared to 12.6 MT during the corresponding period last year (CPLY).

Export volumes surge, global footprint expands

In addition to robust domestic performance, SAIL witnessed a significant surge in export volumes during the period, underscoring the company’s expanding global presence and competitiveness in international markets.

Operational excellence strengthens market position

The consistent improvement in sales performance highlights SAIL’s strengthened market position, customer-centric initiatives and operational excellence. The record-breaking achievements across both domestic and overseas markets not only reinforce SAIL’s leadership in India’s steel sector but are also expected to elevate its standing among the top global steel companies.