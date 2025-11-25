Bhubaneswar: A new low-pressure area formed over the Comorin region and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal early this morning, even as another system near the Strait of Malacca is showing signs of strengthening and may become Cyclone 'Senyar' within the next 48 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department’s morning bulletin, an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Comorin area and nearby regions led to the formation of the fresh low-pressure area near Sri Lanka at 5.30 am today. The system is expected to become more marked in the next 24 hours.

First system may become Cyclone 'Senyar'

Meanwhile, the well-marked low-pressure system over Malaysia and the adjoining Strait of Malacca moved slightly west-northwest and was positioned over the Strait of Malacca at 5.30 am today.

The IMD said this system is likely to intensify into a depression within the next six hours. Moving further west-northwest, it is expected to strengthen into a cyclonic storm over the south Bay of Bengal in the following 48 hours.

Once it reaches cyclonic storm intensity, the system will be named Cyclone 'Senyar'.

Impact on Odisha

For Odisha, the weather office has indicated no major impact from either system at least until the end of November.