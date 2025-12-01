Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fog alert for several districts of Odisha over the next two days, along with a forecast of a significant drop in night temperatures.

According to the latest bulletin, dense fog is expected at one or two places in Sundargarh and Jharsuguda on December 2. The foggy condition will extend to more districts on December 3 when Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Koraput and Angul are likely to experience dense fog.

Sharp fall in minimum temperature across Odisha likely

The IMD said that the minimum temperature across the state is unlikely to see much change for the next two days. However, a sharp fall of two to four degrees Celsius is expected in the following three days. After this period, temperatures are likely to stabilise.

Observed weather conditions

In the last 24 hours, very light to light rain was recorded at isolated locations in Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda.

Moderate fog was also reported at one or two places in the Kalahandi district.