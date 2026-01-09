Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday registered a complaint at two police stations in Kolkata against the Enforcement Directorate's simultaneous raid and search operations at the office of the India Political Action Committee (I-PAC) and the residence of its co-founder, Pratik Jain.

ED raids on I-PAC: CM approaches two Kolkata police stations

According to sources, one complaint has been registered at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station under Kolkata Police, and the other at Electronic Complex Police Station.

However, in both complaints, neither any ED officials nor Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel have been named. The complaints have been registered at the two police stations against unidentified individuals.

Kolkata Police have filed a suo motu complaint at the Shakespeare Sarani Police Station.

Reacting to the complaints registered by Mamata Banerjee at the two police stations, the Union Minister of State and former state president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, Sukanta Majumdar, said it is unfortunate that the Chief Minister herself had registered a complaint at two police stations, to "save" a businessman.

"I request the Chief Minister to at least maintain the dignity of her chair," Majumdar said.

Calcutta High Court to hear petitions on ED’s I-PAC raid

Incidentally, Calcutta High Court's single-judge bench of Justice Suvra Ghosh will hear three petitions on ED's I-PAC raid later in the day.

The main petition is from the ED accusing the West Bengal Chief Minister of misusing her constitutional position by allegedly creating hindrances to the official duties of central agency officials during raid and search operations at these two places.

There are two counter-petitions against this main petition by ED, the first by Pratik Jain himself and the second by the Trinamool Congress.

