Jajpur: A married couple was found dead at their residence on Monday night at Kukudakhandi village under Jenapur police limits in Odisha’s Jajpur district, police said.

The deceased have been identified as George Mallick and his wife Jharana Mallick.

Incident occurred while villagers were attending religious programme

According to preliminary reports, the incident took place late on Monday when family members and villagers were attending an Astaprahari, a religious programme organised in the village. On returning home, family members found the couple unresponsive inside the house.

They were immediately rushed to Dharmasala Community health Centre (CHC), where doctors declared them dead.

Family dispute suspected; exact cause yet to be ascertained

The exact reason behind the deaths is not yet known. However, sources said a family dispute is suspected to have led to the tragic incident.

On receiving information, Jenapur police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. Further inquiry is underway to ascertain the circumstances that led to the deaths.