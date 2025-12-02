Angul: A woman was allegedly beaten to death by her husband in Odisha's Angul district after he suspected her of having an extramarital affair. The incident took place late Sunday night at Siarimalia village under Khamar police limits in Pallahara block.

The deceased, Manju Hembram, a mother of two, was attacked with a burning wooden log inside their house. Her husband, Sudarshan, assaulted her repeatedly with the firewood, leading to her death. After realising she had died, he fled from the spot.

Manju’s body reportedly remained inside the house through the night while the couple’s two children stayed awake beside her. Her brother reached the village after receiving information and lodged a complaint with the Khamar police.

Police probe underway

Based on the complaint, Pallahara SDPO Kailash Chandra Sethi, Khamar Police Station IIC Arun Kumar Panda and a scientific team visited the crime scene. The body was seized and sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said there were multiple burn injuries on Manju’s body caused by the burning log. The SDPO said that efforts are underway to arrest the accused at the earliest.