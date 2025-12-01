Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly on Monday that 51 illegal Bangladeshis have been identified in the state, while another 50 individuals are currently under surveillance.

In a written statement to a question in the House, Chief Minister said that the state government has constituted a special executive committee dedicated to the detection, detention, and deportation of illegal Bangladeshi migrants. All district Superintendents of Police (SPs) have been strictly directed to intensify identification efforts.

District and State-Level centres set up

The government has established 18 district-level centres and 2 state-level centres to identify and detain illegal immigrants. So far, 1,768 suspected Bangladeshi nationals have been verified, out of which 51 were confirmed as illegal immigrants. The identification process of another 50 individuals is currently underway using a specialised mobile application.

Intelligence officials monitoring high-risk districts

To speed up the verification process, senior officials from the Intelligence Department are conducting regular visits to districts where the presence of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants is suspected to be higher.

Coordination strengthened with national agencies

The Chief Minister further informed that the state government is expediting detection and deportation efforts in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), West Bengal Intelligence, Intelligence Bureau (IB), and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.