Bhubaneswar: A youth sustained critical injuries after his hand was blown apart in a bomb explosion during a group clash in Bhubaneswar in Odisha on Wednesday. The blast occurred on Old BMC Road near Kalpana Square late in the night around 8 pm. The injured victim, identified as Kahnei Nayak alias Raja, has been admitted in critical condition to Capital Hospital.

The incident is believed to be linked to an ongoing rivalry between two groups in the Chintamaniswar area.

As per preliminary reports, the youth had allegedly come to attack a rival group and was holding a bomb when it detonated in his hand. The blast completely destroyed his palm, resulting in severe injuries. Sources said tensions had been simmering between the groups over establishing dominance in the locality since past few days. As the dispute escalated, members of both groups reportedly confronted each other on multiple occasions, leading to frequent skirmishes.

On Wednesday night, a group of youths from one faction were reportedly sitting near Kalpana Chhak when members of the rival group arrived and launched an attack. During the scuffle, one youth attempted to hurl a bomb but fell to the ground amid the chaos, causing the explosive to detonate in his hand and severely mangling his right palm.

Police detain one youth, probe on

Following the explosion, those present at the scene fled in different directions. Badagada Police rushed to the spot, rescued Raja in a critical condition and admitted him to Capital Hospital for treatment.

Police have detained one person in connection with the incident and are conducting further investigation. They informed that he bomb detonated in the hand of the youth who had allegedly come to carry out the attack.

