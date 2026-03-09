Balangir: Tension gripped Balangir after the death of a first-year student of the Government Ayurvedic College & Hospital on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Simran Sadangi, had met with a serious accident on March 7 while on her way to attend classes at the college.

According to reports, a rashly driven motorcycle hit Simran near the college, leaving her critically injured.

Following the accident, Simran was first admitted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir. Later, she was shifted to a private hospital in Bargarh for advanced treatment. However, despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries at around 3 AM on Monday.

Students stage protest and road blockade

After news of her death spread across the campus, students of the Ayurvedic College staged a protest and sat on a dharna in front of the main gate of the institution. The protest led to a road blockade on the route passing through the college.

Students raise safety and demand hostel

The agitating students demanded strict action against speeding bikers on the road passing in front of the college. They also called for permanent hostel facilities for all students and demanded that the accused rider responsible for the accident be booked under murder charges and produced before the court.

Police attempt to restore traffic

Town police reached the spot and are currently holding discussions with the protesting students in an attempt to calm the situation and restore normal traffic movement in the area.