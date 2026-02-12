Rayagada: A major mishap was averted during the ongoing Bharat Bandh today in Odisha's Rayagada district after a police vehicle reportedly suffered brake failure and veered into a group of protesting labour activists at Siriguda Chowk on the outskirts of the town. The incident took place during a protest by various labour organisations when a police vehicle parked on the same road suddenly suffered brake failure and rolled towards the demonstrators, causing panic at the spot.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident. However, the mishap caused tension among the protesters and raised concerns over safety during the ongoing strike.

As per reports, various labour organisations were staging a demonstration when the vehicle's brakes gave away and it rammed into the site. The vehicle ran over several chairs that had been arranged for leaders of different labour organisations, causing significant damage to the furniture. It was also alleged that the brake failure was part of a conspiracy by the BJP government against workers. Following the incident, tension escalated at the protest site. Later, Rayagada SDPO Gaurahari Sahu and IIC Prasanna Behera reached the spot and held discussions with the agitating workers, which helped defuse the situation.

Bandh disrupts normal life

Meanwhile, as many as ten labour organisations participated in the agitation. Protesters resorted to picketing at Kapilas Chowk and Siriguda Chowk, blocking the Rayagada–Koraput and Rayagada–Brahmapur stretches of NH 326. As a result, hundreds of trucks and passenger buses were stranded along the roadside, disrupting traffic movement. Picketing by labour activists forced markets and business establishments to shut, while bus services from the Rayagada bus stand were suspended, inconveniencing passengers.

The overall effect of the bandh was widely felt across Rayagada town.

