Bhubaneswar: Three months after the sensational murder of woman traffic constable Subhamitra Sahu, Odisha Commissionerate Police have submitted the chargesheet of the high-profile case. The chargesheet submitted before the Khurda District Court against prime accused Deepak Raut and two others (Papu and Jatia), include names of 42 witnesses along with the post-mortem report, DNA analysis, viscera examination, and other forensic documents that significantly strengthen the case.

The chargesheet stated that Subhamitra’s insistence on getting back the money she had lent for their formal marriage preparations was the primary motive behind the murder. It also mentioned that after her death, Deepak intended to claim a ₹1.25-crore insurance policy he had taken in her name.

From their first acquaintance to the sequence of events leading up to her murder, all evidence was compiled and presented by the Investigating Officer Inspector Bipin Bihari Hota, in the 700-page chargesheet submitted to the court.

Case put on Red Flag monitoring

As per the investigation, Subhamitra had gone missing on September 6 while on her way to report for duty at the DCP office. Her phone had been switched off since then. After two days of failed attempts to contact her, the 25 year-old's father lodged a missing complaint at the Capital Police Station. Treating the case with urgency, police examined her call records, which led them to her alleged partner Deepak Raut, also a constable. During intense interrogation, Deepak confessed that he strangled Subhamitra over a dispute in Bhubaneswar and later buried her body in a forested area in Keonjhar.

Police had later seized the vehicle used in the crime and recovered the body. Deepak's two associates were arrested later after their involvement was established. Given the sensitive nature of the case, the Crime Branch had placed it under Red Flag (high priority) monitoring.

Also read: Missing Bhubaneswar Woman Constable Subhamitra Found Murdered, Lover Held