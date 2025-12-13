Bhubaneswar: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant today arrived in Bhubaneswar on a visit to Odisha. Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan welcomed the CJI upon his arrival in the capital city.

The CJI is scheduled to attend a symposium on ‘Ensuring Justice for the Common Man: Strategies for Reducing Litigation Costs and Delays’, Organised by the Orissa High Court Bar Association in Cuttack on Sunday (December 14).

Chief Justice of Orissa HC, Justice Harish Tandon, Advocate General of Odisha Pitambar Acharya and Odisha State Bar Council chairman Sitanshu Mohan Dwibedy will also grace the symposium.

Justice Surya Kant took oath as the 53rd CJI on November 24. He succeeded Justice BR Gavai, who demitted the CJI’s office on November 23.

Upholding convention, then CJI Gavai had earlier recommended Justice Kant — the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court — as his successor.

The President Droupadi Murmu had appointed Justice Kant as the next CJI “in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution”, following the recommendation sent by the outgoing Chief Justice of India.