Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has appointed Chandra Sekhar Padhi, Engineer-in-Chief (EIC), as Officer on Special Duty (OSD)-cum-EIC in the Water Resources Department.

According to an official notification issued by the Water Resources Department on December 9, Padhi, who has since retired, has been re-employed—and not re-engaged—as OSD-cum-EIC in accordance with provisions laid down in the GA&PG Department Resolution No. 26993/Gen dated September 12, 2024.

The re-employment has been made for a period of six months, effective from the date of his joining, July 3, 2025 (A.M.), the notification stated.

Pay Fixation as per Pension Rules

Following his re-employment, Padhi’s pay will be fixed in accordance with Rule 89 of the Odisha Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1992, as specified in the official order.

Tenure Extension Reflects Government’s Confidence

Earlier, the state government had extended Padhi’s tenure in the Water Resources Department, reflecting its confidence in his technical expertise and administrative capabilities in handling critical irrigation and water management projects across the state.