Bhubaneswar: The minimum or night temperature is likely to fall in Odisha next week, predicted the IMD on Saturday.

As per the IMD prediction, the minimum temperature in the state is likely to fall by 2-3 Degree Celsius after four days.

As many as 20 places across the state recorded the minimum temperature below 15 Degree C on Saturday. These places are Angul, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Hirakud, Bhawanipatna, Balangir, Koraput, Phulbani, Titlagarh, Sonepur, Daringibadi, Nayagarh, Boudh, Rayagada, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Nabarangpur and Rourkela.

Two places in Kandhamal district—Phulbani and Daringibadi—recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 10 Degree C in Odisha on Saturday, said the IMD regional centre here.

The minimum temperature was 10.2 Degree C at Koraput, 10.4 Degree C at Jharsuguda, 11 Degree C at Rourkela and 12 Degree C at Bhawanipatna, it added.

Dense fog alert for 5 districts on November 30

The capital city of Bhubaneswar recorded the minimum temperature of 17.2 Degree C while the Silver City of Cuttack recorded the minimum temperature of 16 Degree C today.

“The maximum and minimum temperature in Bhubaneswar are very likely to be around 30 Degree C and 18 Degree C in the next 24 hours,” said the IMD.

The MeT Department, meanwhile, issued dense fog warning for five districts—Sundargarh, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nayagarh and Khurda—on November 30.

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha till December 6, added the IMD.