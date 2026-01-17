Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown on organised cattle smuggling, Odisha Police detained nine alleged cattle mafia members and seized cash over Rs 1.4 crore, gold, silver and vehicles during coordinated raids across four districts.

Key detentions

Among those detained are Sheikh Rajan alias Tazuddin in Bhadrak, Tipu Sultan in Santarpur, Tuna alias Mrutyunjaya Mohapatra in Bisoi, Sujit Mohanty in Jharpokharia, along with others from Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur districts. Police also seized several high-end vehicles, including SUVs, pickup vans and motorcycles, from different locations.

Major seizures across districts

As of 11 am on January 17, police reported significant seizures from nine locations. These include cash amounting to Rs 1,40,01,280, gold weighing 808.46 grams and silver weighing 2.885 kg, along with various gold and silver ornaments.

In addition, police seized 11 four-wheelers, 13 two-wheelers, 16 wristwatches and 13 mobile phones during the operation.

46 locations searched in coordinated operation

The large-scale operation was carried out in connection with Daitari Police Station Case No. 107 of 2025, based on specific and credible intelligence inputs on organised cattle transportation and smuggling networks.

Simultaneous raids were conducted at 46 identified locations across Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts, targeting suspected hideouts, transit routes, vehicle parking points and premises linked to illegal cattle trade.

65 police teams deployed simultaneously

A total of 65 police teams were constituted for the operation. The action was led by two Additional Superintendents of Police, with five Deputy Superintendents of Police, 25 Inspectors, and 36 Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors, supported by 18 platoons of armed force. Senior officers closely supervised the raids to ensure effective coordination and maintenance of law and order.

Searches, verification and questioning

During the raids, police carried out thorough house searches, verified documents, examined vehicles and questioned suspects connected with the illegal movement and trade of cattle. The primary objective was to dismantle the organised network, identify key operatives and gather evidence against those involved.

Police said the operation was conducted in a peaceful and disciplined manner with adequate security arrangements in place.

Probe into wider network underway

Further investigation is underway to trace backward and forward linkages of the smuggling network, including financiers and possible interstate connections.

Strict action warned

Police have warned that stringent legal action will be initiated against all those found involved under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Odisha Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act. Authorities also stated that similar enforcement drives will continue in the coming days and appealed to the public to share credible information related to illegal cattle smuggling.