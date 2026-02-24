Koraput: In what appears to be a shocking double murder, bodies of a woman and her teenage son were recovered from separate canals two days after they were reported missing in Borigumma in Odisha's Koraput district. The woman, identified as 45-year-old woman Anushka Parida and her 13-year-old son, had been reported missing from Dasari Sahi since February 21. Anushka’s brother, Satyaban Patra, lodged a written complaint at Borigumma Police Station regarding their disappearance.

As per reports, on Tuesday morning, locals spotted a sack floating in a canal under the jurisdiction of Kotpad police limits, near Andaramunda canal, and alerted authorities. Upon recovery, the decomposed body of the 13-year-old boy was identified as the missing child. Anushka’s body was later recovered from the Jayant Giri canal.

Minor girl, male friend detained for questioning

While the exact cause of death is being probed, Satyaban claimed that the murders were allegedly committed by his minor niece and her boyfriend, purportedly due to the family’s disapproval of their relationship. He has submitted a fresh written complaint at Borigumma Police Station, accusing the duo of involvement in the killings.

Following the complaint, police have detained both the minor girl and her boyfriend for questioning. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

