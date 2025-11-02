Rourkela: A 63-year-old man was killed in an elephant attack at Mundajore panchayat under Lathikata police limits in Odisha’s Sundargarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Rupan Samasi.

According to sources, Samasi sustained severe injuries after being attacked by a tusker on Saturday night. He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment on Sunday morning.

Forest officials issue Alert as Tusker roams nearby

Forest officials said that the elephant continued to roam in the area on Sunday, triggering panic among residents. The Forest Department has issued an alert, urging villagers to remain cautious and avoid venturing out alone, especially during early morning and late evening hours.

Separated elephant causes panic in Dalakudar area

Reports suggest that a herd of elephants entered the locality from Prem Nagar in Bondamunda. One tusker got separated from the herd and went on a rampage in the Dalakudar area, damaging property and causing fear among locals.

This is the second such incident in the locality within a month. On September 26, a 60-year-old man was killed in a similar elephant attack in the same area.