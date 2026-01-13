Massive blaze engulfs station premises

Jharsuguda: Thick plumes of smoke engulfed Jharsuguda Railway Station after a massive fire broke out on the premises at around 11 am on Tuesday, triggering panic among passengers and staff.

On receiving information, fire services personnel rushed to the spot and initiated operations to bring the blaze under control. Authorities acted swiftly to prevent the fire from spreading further.

Passengers safely evacuated

As a precautionary measure, all passengers were evacuated from the platforms to ensure their safety. No casualties have been reported so far.

Security agencies monitor situation

Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and Jharsuguda police are stationed at the site and are closely monitoring the situation.

Short circuit suspected, power supply disrupted

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. The incident led to disruption of the power supply at the station.

Infrastructure suffers extensive damage

The fire reportedly caused extensive damage to key infrastructure, including the Station Master’s chamber, ticket counters, and sections of the railway line. However, the exact extent of the damage is yet to be assessed.

Rail services affected

Railway official sources said train services at Jharsuguda Railway Station will remain affected until the situation is fully brought under control and power supply is restored.

Key rail hub under SER zone

Jharsuguda Railway Station falls under the Chakradharpur Division of the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone and serves as a significant hub connecting passengers and goods across India from Odisha.