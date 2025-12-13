Rourkela: Once dismissed as an expensive exotic novelty, dragon fruit has quietly transformed into one of the most sought-after fruits in Odisha’s markets. Rich in nutrients yet low in calories, this all-season fruit is fast gaining popularity for its health benefits, increasingly prompting farmers across Odisha to take up its cultivation.

A Fruit Packed with Medicinal Value

Known for its impressive medicinal properties, dragon fruit has been witnessing a growing demand in fruit markets. Health experts and consumers alike value it for boosting immunity and supporting patients suffering from cancer, high blood pressure and diabetes. Its growing reputation as a “functional fruit” has played a major role in expanding its consumer base. Gradually earning a permanent place among India’s indigenous fruit basket, dragon fruit has now made its way to local markets.

Slow Start, Strong Growth

In Odisha, several farmers have already turned dragon fruit cultivation into a sustainable livelihood. Like their counterparts in Bargarh and Nabarangpur districts, farmers in Rourkela are turning towards this exotic fruit cultivation as a means to achieve self-reliance.

Dragon fruit entered Rourkela’s fruit markets around 5–10 years ago. Initially, it attracted little attention due to its high price and unfamiliarity. Consumers hesitated to buy it, seeing it as an overpriced imported fruit.

However, as awareness about its health benefits grew, demand picked up. The visually striking fruit, grown on cactus-like vines, soon caught the eye of health-conscious buyers.

Traders Speak: Demand on the Rise

Amrit Shah, a fruit trader in Rourkela’s Daily Market, says dragon fruit has been available locally for over five years.“People now prefer dragon fruit because it helps with stomach ailments and supports blood formation. Since it’s soft and easy to eat, children, the elderly and patients enjoy it. We source it mainly from Maharashtra, Pune and Chhattisgarh," he says.

Another trader, Amit Patra notes that dragon fruit has been part of Rourkela’s market for nearly a decade.“Its medicinal value has made it extremely popular. It’s considered one of the best fruits for patients, especially during the rainy season. Dengue patients, in particular, are advised to consume it,"Patra claims.

Consumers Choose Health Over Taste

Consumer Pushpanjali Kumari shares a common sentiment. “It may not be very tasty, but I eat dragon fruit to stay healthy. From children to the elderly, it is beneficial for everyone.” Once a niche imported fruit, dragon fruit has now emerged as a mainstream health choice in Rourkela and across Odisha, mirroring a growing preference for nutrition-driven diets—one fruit at a time.

Also read: Why Gujarat renamed Dragon Fruit as 'Kamalam'?