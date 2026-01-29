Baripada: Similipal National Park in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district will remain closed to tourists for three days from February 4 to 6 in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the State.

Park closed as security measures intensified

The entry gates of Similipal National Park will be shut for visitors during the three-day period, according to a notification issued on Thursday by Similipal Field Director Dr. Prakash Chand Gogineni. The decision has been taken as part of security and administrative preparations for the President’s visit.

President’s Odisha Tour itinerary

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to arrive in Odisha on February 2 for a five-day visit. She will reach Bhubaneswar on the same day and stay overnight in the state capital.

On February 3, the President will attend the convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan (FM) University in Balasore as the chief guest. On February 4, she is scheduled to visit Jajpur, where she will offer prayers at the Biraja Temple.

Mayurbhanj visit in final leg

During the final leg of her Odisha tour, the President will visit Mayurbhanj district on February 5 and 6, where she is slated to participate in multiple official and cultural programmes.

Heightened security across districts

The President’s visit is expected to lead to heightened security arrangements and extensive administrative preparations across the districts included in her itinerary. Authorities have advised visitors to plan their trips to Similipal accordingly.