Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted shallow to moderate fog in several Odisha districts from January 23 to January 27, which may affect vehicular movement during early hours.
District-wise fog forecast
January 23: Khordha, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Puri, Nayagarh, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur
January 24: Khordha, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Rayagada
January 25: Sundargarh, Balasore, Kendrapara
January 26: Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Sundargarh
January 27: Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Sundargarh (isolated pockets)
Temperature outlook
The IMD noted that minimum temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged over the next 4–5 days across Odisha.
Temperature rises across Odisha
The temperature (both maximum and minimum) has increased across Odisha in last few days. While Bhubaneswar recorded the highest temperature of 32.3 degree C on Wesneday, the night temperature was 14 degree C. Jharsuguda registered the lowest minimum temperature of 9.3 degree C last night.