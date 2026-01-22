Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted shallow to moderate fog in several Odisha districts from January 23 to January 27, which may affect vehicular movement during early hours.

District-wise fog forecast

January 23: Khordha, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Puri, Nayagarh, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur

January 24: Khordha, Cuttack, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Rayagada

January 25: Sundargarh, Balasore, Kendrapara

January 26: Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Sundargarh

January 27: Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Sundargarh (isolated pockets)

Temperature outlook

The IMD noted that minimum temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged over the next 4–5 days across Odisha.

Temperature rises across Odisha

The temperature (both maximum and minimum) has increased across Odisha in last few days. While Bhubaneswar recorded the highest temperature of 32.3 degree C on Wesneday, the night temperature was 14 degree C. Jharsuguda registered the lowest minimum temperature of 9.3 degree C last night.