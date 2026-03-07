Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance on Saturday launched simultaneous searches at seven locations linked to Pramod Ray, Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the Derabish Irrigation Sub-Division under Kendrapara Irrigation Division, over allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The raids were carried out on March 7 following search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack. The operation was led by two Additional Superintendents of Police (Addl. SPs) and involved nine DSPs, nine Inspectors, four ASIs and other supporting staff.

Searches across five districts

The vigilance teams conducted searches at properties associated with Ray in Kendrapara, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar. The locations included his residential properties, office chamber-cum-temporary residence and houses of relatives.

The places searched include a four-storeyed building at Johala in Balianta area of Bhubaneswar, a double-storeyed house at Jajabhairab in Chaudwar of Cuttack district, his parental house at Ragadi in Banki, and houses of relatives in Bhadrak, Dhenkanal and Patia in Bhubaneswar. His office chamber-cum-temporary residence at the Derabish Irrigation Office in Kendrapara was also searched.

Buildings, plots and cash Unearthed

During the searches, vigilance officials unearthed several assets allegedly linked to Ray and his family members.

Among the major discoveries was a palatial four-storeyed building with an approximate area of 8,000 square feet at Balianta in Bhubaneswar, reportedly constructed during 2024–25. Another double-storeyed building measuring around 5,200 square feet was found at Chaudwar in Cuttack district.

Officials also detected two valuable land plots—one measuring about 3,000 square feet at Balianta in Bhubaneswar and another 2,500 square feet plot at Chaudwar.

In addition, cash amounting to Rs 4,48,580 was recovered during the searches. Two two-wheelers were also found.

Further financial details being verified

The Vigilance Technical Wing is currently carrying out measurement and valuation of the buildings and plots. Officials said details of bank deposits, postal savings and other financial investments linked to Ray and his family members are being ascertained.

Search operations were still continuing at the time of reporting, and further details are expected once the investigation progresses.