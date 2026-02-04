Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance sleuths have unearthed five high-value plots, a two-storey building and 150 grams of gold among other properties from the possession of arrested TPSODL Junior Engineer (JE) Pradesh Prasad Nayak.

Nayak was arrested in Odisha’s Malkangiri district while accepting Rs 20,000 as bribe yesterday. He was allegedly accepting the bribe from a bricks factory owner for providing electricity connection to his factory.

Following the arrest, simultaneous searches were conducted at locations linked to Nayak to unearth any disproportionate assets (DA), amassed by him.

Accused owns 5 high-value plots in Bhubaneswar, Berhampur

During the searches, the Vigilance officials have unearthed a two-storey building (with 2,000 sqft area) at Berhampur, five high-value plots in and around Bhubaneswar and Berhampur, 150 grams of gold, a four-wheeler (Maruti Grand Vitara) and two two-wheelers from the possession of Nayak.

According to the Vigilance Department, Nayak had entered the government service as a Technical Apprentice with Rs 3,000 salary in 2004.

He had begun his service under SOUTHCO, Berhampur, and served at places like Bhanjanagar, Buguda and Aska. Nayak was promoted to the rank of JE in 2021 and posted at TPSOLD, Malkangir.

“The accused has been produced in a Special Vigilance Court at Jeypore,” said an official.