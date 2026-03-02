Deogarh: A Jatra troupe bus overturned at Dangapathar Ghati in Deogarh district of Odisha, injuring at least 20 artistes on Monday. The victims were rushed to a nearby health facility for treatment.

According to preliminary reports, the bus carrying artistes of Opera Western Odisha was returning after a performance at Dangapathar village under Reamal police station limits when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Several artistes critical, shifted to district headquarters hospital

All the artistes on board sustained injuries, with some reported to be in critical condition. Local residents were the first to reach the spot and assisted in rescuing the injured, who were initially taken to Kansar PHC for first aid.

Following primary treatment, the more seriously injured victims were shifted to the Deogarh District Headquarters Hospital for advanced medical care.

Meanwhile, police personnel from Reamal reached the accident site and initiated an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap.