Angul: An employee of Jindal Steel Plant died as a truck hit a motorcycle on which he and his co-worker were travelling on National Highway-55 near Prashanti Hotel in Odisha's Angul district, today.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 5:30 AM today when Vikram Routray and Karanveer Gopi were heading towards the steel plant on the ill-fated motorcycle for their morning shift duty.

As they reached near the Prashanti Hotel, an unidentified truck hit the two-wheeler from behind.

The impact of the collision was fatal for Vikram, who died on the spot. Karanveer sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the Angul District Headquarters Hospital by locals.

Angul police later arrived at the scene and started an investigation into the matter. The cops recovered Vikram's body for post-mortem.

The incident caused temporary road blockage as locals protested, demanding action and improved safety measures on the highway.