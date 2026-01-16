Malkangiri: Tension prevailed as two labourers were killed and another sustained injuries after a boulder dislodged during loading from an illegal quarry in Odisha's Malkangiri district today. The incident took place in the morning at Pathar Kuanari, located behind the Tarini Temple. The deceased were identified as identified as Mitu Maadhi of Champaghari and Kusa Das of Gadaba village. The injured labourer Bijay Rao, also from Champaghari, is currently undergoing treatment. His condition is reported to be stable.

As per reports, the workers were loading morrum into a tractor trolley when a stone rolled down from a hill and fell on them during soil transportation. Sources said the soil was being transported from an illegal quarry operating in the area. During the loading process, a large stone suddenly dislodged from the hill and struck the workers. While one labourer died on the spot due to the impact, two others were rushed to a nearby medical facility in critical condition. Later, one of the injured labourers succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Illegal mining under scanner after fatal accident

Following the incident, panic prevailed in the area. Local residents voiced strong resentment over the alleged illegal quarrying activities, alleging that such operations have repeatedly endangered lives. Police rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and authorities are expected to take action against those involved in the illegal mining operation.

The tragedy has once again brought to the fore serious concerns over unchecked quarrying and the absence of adequate safety measures in the district.

Also read: Dadan horror: Migrant labourer from Odisha tortured, set on fire for fleeing work in AP