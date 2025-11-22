Bhubaneswar: A low pressure area has formed over the Gulf of Malacca and adjoining regions and is expected to gradually strengthen in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

Depression in next 48 hours

According to the IMD, a Low Pressure area formed over Strait of Malacca and adjoining South Andaman Sea at 8.30 am on 22nd November 2025. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over southeast Bay of Bengal around November 24. It may further develop over the southwest Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours as it continues its movement.

No rain alert for Odisha

Despite the formation of the system, the IMD has not issued any rainfall warning for Odisha.

As per the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, dry weather is likely to prevail across Odisha till November 29, with no significant change expected in minimum temperature over the next 6–7 days.

Dry weather to continue in Odisha

“There will be no major change in night temperatures, and weather conditions will remain dry across the state,” the Met Centre stated.