Bhubaneswar: Odisha is accelerating its journey towards Vision Odisha 2036 and Viksit Bharat 2047, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi after returning from the Odisha Investors’ Meet (OIM) in Hyderabad.

The roadshow aimed to attract investments in new-age, value-added sectors and position Odisha as the anchor of Purvodaya, India’s eastern growth engine.

High-level engagements drive sectoral focus

The Hyderabad meet featured 38 one-on-one high-level meetings and two sectoral roundtables focused on Pharmaceuticals and Aerospace & Defence. The Pharmaceuticals roundtable included CXO-level representatives of eight leading companies, while the Aerospace & Defence session engaged 27 companies, reflecting Odisha’s growing strategic importance.

Tangible investment outcomes

The roadshow translated into concrete results:

13 MoUs signed with a total investment potential of Rs 27,650 crore, generating over 15,900 jobs.

9 investment intent proposals amounting to Rs 39,131 crore, with potential to create more than 40,000 employment opportunities.

CM Majhi emphasised that the ultimate measure of success lies in execution on the ground, beyond just MoU signings.

Mega roadshow attracts over 500 investors

The Hyderabad roadshow saw participation from over 500 industry leaders, business associations, and institutional stakeholders, showcasing Odisha’s industrial ecosystem, infrastructure readiness, and policy-driven growth model. The Chief Minister presented his vision for Samruddha Odisha by 2036, highlighting ease of doing business, real-time monitoring via the Chief Minister’s Dashboard, and empowerment of District Collectors for timely project execution.

Execution Track Record: From Approvals to Grounding

Over the last 18 months, under Utkarsh Odisha 2025, the Government has:

Approved 343 large industrial projects worth over Rs 7.1 lakh crore, generating 4.65 lakh jobs.

Grounded or inaugurated 85 projects valued at over Rs 2 lakh crore, creating more than 1.65 lakh jobs.

This underscores Odisha’s ability to move swiftly from project approval to implementation.

Diversified, Future-Ready Industrial Economy

The Hyderabad engagements covered sectors including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, advanced manufacturing, renewable energy equipment, electronics & ESDM, textiles, IT & data centres, and aerospace & defence, reflecting Odisha’s transition towards a value-added, diversified industrial economy.

Strategic National Engagements

CM Majhi visited Bharat Dynamics Limited in Hyderabad, highlighting Odisha’s commitment to strengthening India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem through MSMEs, startups, and skilled manpower. A stop at the Statue of Equality reinforced Odisha’s focus on inclusive, humane economic growth.

Roadmap Ahead: Post-Roadshow Execution

Over the next three months, Odisha will intensify follow-ups to convert MoUs and investment intents into grounded projects, with sector-specific focus on pharmaceuticals, electronics, aerospace & defence, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing. A key milestone will be Enterprise Odisha 2026 (28–29 January, Rourkela), showcasing Odisha’s industrial capabilities, MSME strengths, startup ecosystem, and investment-ready infrastructure.

From Vision to Action

The Chief Minister reaffirmed Odisha’s long-term strengths—port-led industrialization, expanding industrial corridors, multimodal connectivity, fiscal discipline, and transparent policies—enabling investors to plan confidently and execute projects swiftly.

“As we move from Vision to Action, Odisha remains committed to building a resilient, inclusive, and competitive economy, contributing decisively to Vision Odisha 2036 and Viksit Bharat 2047,” CM Majhi said.

MoU & Investment Intent Summary – Hyderabad OIM 2025