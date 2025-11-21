Balasore: A young man died of electrocution in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday morning after coming in contact with a wire charged with electricity that had been connected to a flower plant to prevent theft.

The tragic incident took place in Sanata under Nilagiri NAC. According to locals, Tapas Das had gone to pluck flowers for offering to the deity. Unaware of the danger, he touched the flower plant that had been electrified by his neighbour to stop people from stealing flowers.

Tapas received a fatal shock and collapsed on the spot. Residents later spotted his body and informed his family members. The family reached the site and informed the Nilagiri police.

Body sent for post-mortem

A police team arrived, conducted a preliminary investigation and sent the body to Nilagiri Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.

A pall of gloom descended on the locality after the incident.