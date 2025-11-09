Bisoi (Mayurbhanj): A 55-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant while guarding crops at Tulasibani forest beat area located in the Mananda forest range of the Rairangpur Forest Division in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sanga Bari, a resident of Rajpal village under Podagarh Gram Panchayat.

Farmer killed in elephant attack while guarding crops

According to reports, around 8 PM, two elephants, including a tusker, strayed into a paddy field near Rajpal village. On being alerted, villagers rushed to drive the animals away to protect their standing crops. During the attempt, the elephants turned aggressive. One of them attacked and trampled Sanga Bari, killing him on the spot.

After receiving information, ACF Sushree Dharitri Murmu and a team of forest officials reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to Rairangpur for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, villagers have urged the government to provide financial compensation to the bereaved family.