Bhawanipatna (Kalahandi): In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old boy was killed and his five-year-old brother critically injured in an elephant attack near Kunakadu village under the Biswanathpur Forest Range in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Monday.

The deceased child has been identified as Rabi Majhi, son of Kanu Majhi of Kunakadu village.

Children attacked while heading to farmland

According to reports, Rabi and his younger brother Samari Majhi were on their way to the Podu cultivation field—where their father had been practicing shifting cultivation for the past three years after setting up a temporary house at Haridaguda village— at around 8:30 am. Midway, a tusker reportedly charged at the siblings, killing Rabi on the spot. Samari sustained severe injuries on his back in the attack.

Shockingly, no police or forest officials had reached the spot until the last reports came in.

This incident comes a day after an elderly man was trampled to death by an elephant at Mundajore panchayat under Lathikata police limits in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, highlighting the rising cases of human–elephant conflict in the state.

Also Read: Elderly man killed in elephant attack in Odisha’s Sundargarh