Sambalpur: In a tragic mishap, one person died while five others sustained critical injuries after an 108 ambulance hit a truck in Rairakhol in Odisha's Sambalpur district today. The incident took place on NH 55 near Phuljharan within Jujumura police limits in the wee hours.

The deceased was identified as ambulance attendant Manabhanjan Sahu.

As per reports, the 108 ambulance was carrying a patient and his relatives from Boudh towards VIMSAR Burla when it rammed into a sand-laden truck on the highway near Phuljharan at around 5 am. The collision was so severe that the ambulance attendant Manabhanjan died on the spot. Five others in the vehicle were grievously hurt. Police with help of locals rushed the victims to the nearest hospital for immediate medical attention.

Most ambulance 'unfit' as per government norms

For government-owned vehicles in India, the 2.5 lakh km (250,000 km) figure is a key criterion for determining when a vehicle should be condemned (declared unfit for use) and disposed of. But preliminary probe revealed that the ambulance had covered around 5-7 lakh km and was probably in poor condition that could have led to the accident. While this is a serious concern, the incident has also sparked a discussion on the poor work conditions of ambulance staff who have to be on duty for 12-14 hours at a stretch without rest.

Meanwhile, police informed that probe has been initiated to ascertain the turn of events leading to the accident. The body of the deceased has been seized for post-mortem.

