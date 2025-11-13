Sambalpur: Days after being on the run, a forest personnel was nabbed for allegedly killing two members of a family in a road accident in Odisha's Sambalpur district. Though the mishap took place on Sunday, the incident came to the fore after the arrest was made.

The accused was identified as Galadhar Meher, a forester in Redhakhol range of the district.

As per reports, Meher was travelling in his four-wheeler when he hit a woman and her son near Dimirikuda village. The mother-son duo, who belonged to Pipilikani village in Badamal panchayat, died on the spot.

Before locals could assemble and catch him, Meher fled the spot and hid his vehicle at a forest depot near Dimirikuda. He had been absconding since then.

Police, after getting information, had started investigation and formed a team to nab him. Meher's car was found at the seizure godown of the Forest department a day after the accident.

Probe revealed that the accused forester had bribed another person named Suresh Bhukta to pose as the driver who was behind the wheel during the accident. Suresh had even surrendered before the police, sources said.

Family members of the deceased had alleged that the accused forester was allowed to go with police complicity. As the agitation picked up force, Meher was apprehended. He was produced in court today.

Police probe led to arrest of accused forester, driver on false charges released

Meanwhile, Prasant Kumar Meher, Redhakhol SDPO shared that initially details of the vehicle involved in the accident was not known. Later, it was learnt that a certain Wagon R car was missing. "We traced it to the forest beat house in Dimirikuda. The car was seized. Probe revealed that the man behind the wheel was Meher, a resident of Redhakhol. The driver, who was initially detained as the prime suspect, was released after the accused forester was held," he informed mediapersons.

