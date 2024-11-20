Balasore: In a tragic mishap, two persons died while two others sustained grievous injuries after the bike they were travelling in, hit a culvert in Balasore district of Odisha today.

The incident took place near Guhuri Chhak within Sadar police limits.

As per reports, four persons were travelling on the two-wheeler when the driver lost control and hit the culvert. While two fell and died on the spot, two others were critically injured. They were rescued and shifted to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Though the exact reason behind the accident is not established yet, it is believed that extra pillion riders led to loss of balance and the vehicle hit the culvert.

Police on getting information reached the spot and started investigation. Official sources said some sharp weapons were seized from the victims' bags leading to suspicion. Investigation has been initiated and further details awaited.