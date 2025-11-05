Baripada: A chaotic scene unfolded with frenzied locals racing to steal fish after a pickup van overturned near Baripada in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district. The mass loot, which was captured on camera, has gone viral on social media. The two drivers, who sustained injuries, were hospitalised and are undergoing treatment.

As per reports, a pickup van transporting live Magur (catfish) was West Bengal to Kharpokharia turned turtle on NH 18 in Damodarpur village near Baripada. Preliminary probe suggested the driver lost control leading to the van toppling on the roadside. Consequently, the entire load of fish scattered on the road.

Locals loot spilled over fish at accident site

While people gathered at the site of the accident, they were very soon distracted by the fish that had spilled over and rushed to seize the opportunity. Soon, more and more locals hurried over to the spot on getting the news. People were seen pouncing on the squirming fish that had fallen from the van and running away with it. Many were spotted with buckets, containers and polythene bags to collect the catch.

Some onlookers filmed the mass loot and later circulated it on social media.

The incident highlights irresponsible public behaviour where instead of assisting the accident victims, people indulged in mass loot.

