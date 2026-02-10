Puri: In view of the growing influx of tourists and devotees, security arrangements at the renowned Kalijai temple in Odisha's Chilika will be significantly strengthened. The announcement was made by Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Prateek Singh during his recent visit to the popular site. The SP emphasized that district police have planned a reinforced security presence as maintaining public order remains a priority, alongside ensuring that pilgrims can visit the shrine in a calm and well-managed environment.

According to the updated security strategy, police presence at the Kalijai aid post will be reinforced, while both foot and mobile patrols will be expanded throughout the shrine complex and its surrounding areas. Owing to its considerable distance from the Puri district headquarters, Krushnaprasad block will be brought under enhanced security focus with specific steps being taken to improve policing efficiency and emergency preparedness.

Police to expand patrolling across Chilika region

Singh also clarified that the security initiative extends beyond the Kalijai shrine. Comprehensive safety measures will be implemented across the Chilika region, including intensified patrolling to closely monitor tourist activity and proactively deter any potential disturbances.

Police have warned of firm action against anyone attempting to take advantage of visitors, including cases of harassment or unfair practices targeting tourists. Authorities have also reiterated their commitment to improving support and facilitation for devotees, with an emphasis on creating a secure, orderly, and visitor-friendly atmosphere.

Officials said the measures are intended to enhance public confidence among tourists while safeguarding the spiritual significance of the Kalijai shrine, which remains a major religious landmark and one of the most visited destinations in the Chilika region.

