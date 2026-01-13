Massive Development Push in Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday inaugurated 71 development projects in Keonjhar with a combined investment of over Rs 1,900 crore at a programme held at the Dharanidhara University Ground, emphasizing the state government’s commitment to balanced regional growth.

The event included foundation-laying ceremonies for 35 projects worth Rs 1,708 crore and inaugurations of 36 projects totaling Rs 194 crore.

Focus on regional equality and infrastructure expansion

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, “This is the right time to develop Keonjhar. We are ensuring every region in Odisha progresses, with industrial and infrastructural growth reaching every district.” He highlighted that the state government is working to eliminate regional disparities and strengthen local infrastructure, including schools, hostels, irrigation systems, parking zones, roads, ponds, tourism projects, libraries, career counseling centers, primary health centers, and Anganwadi buildings.

Key projects launched across Keonjhar district

Among the notable initiatives are:

Rs 50 crore allocated for the Regional Plant Resource Centre.

Rs 38.22 crore for establishing 147 model Anganwadi centers.

Rs 101 crore for six block-level stadiums.

Rs 21.50 crore for 104 ACR, ICT labs, and boundary walls across various locations.

Rs 14 crore for the establishment of the Nicholson Forest Training School in Champua.

Rs 9.60 crore for skill training for local youth in mining areas under the DMF scheme.

Boost to local economy and future aspirations

The Chief Minister compared the development momentum to a “rocket engine,” remarking that Keonjhar is endowed with rich natural resources, cultural heritage, and industrious people. He noted that the district, known as a steel hub, will receive further infrastructure upgrades including six major roads and a ring road around Barbil.

Statewide development agenda

CM Majhi reiterated the government’s broader mission for balanced development across Odisha’s 30 districts. He noted that prior to his visit to Keonjhar, foundation stones for 110 model primary schools had been laid across the state, and in Sambalpur, projects worth Rs 950 crore were inaugurated recently. Similarly, various projects totaling ₹980 crore were launched in Bargarh during the Dhanu Jatra festival.

Long-term vision for Odisha

Majhi emphasized his goal of creating a “Golden Odisha,” stating that quality education, health, infrastructure, agriculture, industry, investment, and employment will be the pillars of a prosperous state. He added that by 2036, Odisha aims to be a model of balanced growth, with every district seeing industrial and infrastructural development, ensuring no region lags behind.

Community and cultural initiatives

In addition to project inaugurations, the Chief Minister launched a coffee table book 'Birds of Keonjhar', distributed financial assistance to women SHG beneficiaries, and highlighted the importance of local engagement in developmental initiatives.

A step towards inclusive growth

With these initiatives, Odisha’s government aims to strengthen local economies, create employment opportunities, and ensure that all regions contribute to the state’s overall prosperity, moving closer to a vision of equitable development and a thriving “Golden Odisha.”

Dignitaries present

The programme was attended by Keonjhar Lok Sabha Member Ananta Charan Nayak, MLAs Sanatan Mahakud (Champua), Dr. Fakir Mohan Naik (Telkoi), Akhila Chandra Naik (Patna), District Collector Vishal Singh, DIG Brijesh Kumar Ray, SP Nitin Kusalkar, and DFO Dhanraj HD among others.