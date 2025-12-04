Bhadrak: In a horrifying incident, an elderly woman sustained critical burn injuries after she was allegedly assaulted and set on fire by her drug-addicted son in Odisha's Bhadrak district today. The incident took place at Galaganda village which comes under Bilana panchayat within Tihidi police limits. The accused man, identified as Debashish Nayak (45), is currently absconding.

The victim Jyotsnarani Nayak (65) is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Preliminary reports revealed that Debashish was a habitual substance abuser. On Thursday morning at around 8 am, he and his mother had an altercation. Addicted to intoxicants, Debashish asked money to buy liquor to which Jyotsnarani refused. Furious at the dismissal, he started beating up his mother. When she collapsed to the ground, he allegedly poured petrol over her and set her ablaze. Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the spot, but Debasish fled the area immediately.

Villagers rescued the woman and rushed her to hospital

Villagers rescued Jyotsnarani and admitted her to the Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition. As her condition deteriorated, she was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack for advanced treatment.

The incident has triggered widespread outrage and shock in the local community.

"We never imagined something like this could happen. Just because he didn’t get money, a son burning his own mother in such a cruel way has shocked the entire village. We rushed her to the hospital together. We pray she recovers soon," said the woman's relative Digambar Khatua.

Meanwhile, police have launched a search operation and are conducting raids at multiple locations to nab the absconding accused.

