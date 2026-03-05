Cuttack: A CRPF havildar was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Nuabazar area of Odisha's Cuttack district on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Diti Krishna Panda, was posted in Jharkhand and had recently returned home on leave. His body was found in a rented house in Nuabazar which comes under the CRRI police station limits. Though the exact cause of death is not ascertained yet, Police suspect a possible family dispute preceding the tragedy and have launched an investigation into the matter.

As per preliminary reports, Panda's two sons were away from home for the Holi celebrations. He was alone with his wife when the incident occured. It is suspected that an argument may have broken out between the couple over some issue which led to Panda's death as he was found hanging during this time.

Family dispute suspected

Questions have arisen as to how the jawan allegedly took the extreme step while his wife was present at home and why she could not prevent the incident. Before police reached the spot, Panda’s body had already been brought down from the hanging position. He was later taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The body was sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem on Friday. Meanwhile, CRRI police have begun an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding Panda’s death. Investigators are trying to find out what transpired between the couple before the incident and whether there were any issues in their marital relationship. The probe is currently underway.

