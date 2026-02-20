Cuttack: The toll in the deadly firecracker explosion at Pagaa in Odisha's Cuttack district rose further on Friday, as another critically injured woman succumbed to severe burn injuries—less than 24 hours after a young mother and her three-year-old daughter were killed in the devastating blast on Thursday night.

The deceased, identified as Sudhanshubala, had been undergoing treatment in critical condition at SCB Medical College and Hospital, and succumbed to her injuries earlier today. She was the wife of Govind Nayak and mother-in-law of 32-year-old Julie Nayak, who, along with her three-year-old daughter, died in the explosion on Thursday.

Probe indicates illegal assembly of firecrackers at residence

The tragic incident occurred in Mahajanpur Nayak Sahi under the Jagatpur Pagaa outpost limits. As per reports, the explosion took place at around 7 pm on Thursday while firecrackers were being handled. A loud blast was heard nside a residential house and within minutes, the area was engulfed in thick smoke. Preliminary reports suggested that Govinda, a resident of the village, had allegedly stored firecrackers at his residence. The firecrackers were allegedly being assembled illegally on the premises when the blast took place. The impact was intense, gutting two rooms of the house in the ensuing fire.

Moments later, Julie, her mother-in-law Sudhanshubala, and her young daughter were found in a severely burnt condition. With the assistance of police, the injured were immediately rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital for treatment. Despite medical efforts, all three victims succumbed to their injuries.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the explosion.

Also read: Odisha: Illegal firecracker factory explosion rocks Bhubaneswar outskirts; 1 Killed, 3 critical