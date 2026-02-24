Rourkela: Panic gripped local residents and students after two wild elephants entered the campus of National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) in Odisha's Sundargarh district today. The elephants were part of a larger herd of 26 that had strayed into the reserve forest under Santoshpur panchayat in Bisra block before splitting into two groups and moving toward different areas, including the urban stretch of Rourkela.

Students advised to stay indoors

While two of the pachyderms strayed into the NIT campus, the remaining 21 elephants reportedly moved towards Khadan Toli in Jamsara panchayat under Bisra block. Following reports of elephant movement inside the campus, authorities at NIT Rourkela issued precautionary advisories, urging students to avoid venturing unnecessarily. A sense of fear and anxiety prevailed among students and employees as the animals were spotted within the institute premises.

On getting information, a special team from the Rourkela Forest Division was deployed on the campus to closely monitor the movement of the elephants and ensure safety.

Meanwhile, villagers in Jamsara were also on edge as the larger group of 21 elephants remained in the area.So far, no casualties or major damage have been reported. Forest officials continue efforts to manage the situation and safely guide the herd away from human settlements.

