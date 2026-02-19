Sundargarh: In a tragic mishap, two young men lost their lives after the scooter they were riding skidded off the road in Lefripada in Odisha's Sundargarh district here on Wednesday. The incident took place near the Sarafgarh Reservoir late in the night.

As per reports, the scooter reportedly went out of control, causing the riders to fall off the roadside, resulting in their on-the-spot deaths. The exact reason behind the loss of balance is yet to be established. The identities of the deceased are still being verified. However, based on the vehicle’s registration details, authorities suspect that the youths may belong to the Tikilipada area under Hemgir block. They were reportedly heading towards Mashabira at the time of the accident.

Police begin probe

Soon after being alerted, Lefripada police along with fire services personnel reached the scene, recovered the bodies, and seized the damaged scooter. A detailed investigation has been initiated to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal crash.

Police are also making efforts to trace and inform the family members of the deceased. The tragic incident has cast a pall of gloom over the surrounding areas, with locals expressing concern over road safety, especially during late-night travel.

