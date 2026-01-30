Bhubaneswar: A former councillor of Odisha’s Puri town and her sister have entered the final round of MasterChef India, a popular cooking reality show.

Anju Pradhan, a former councillor of ward no. 9 of Puri municipality and her sister Manju Ojha are among the top 12 contestants who have made it to the final round of the popular reality show, telecast on Sony Entertainment Television.

The 12 finalists were selected from around 100 contestants in four phases.

The ‘Fish Wellington’, an elegant dish, prepared by Anju and her sister received laurels from the three judges of the reality show—Vikash Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapur.

Anju belongs to a servitor’s family

Anju is the wife of Gourahari Pradhan, the member of a Jagannath temple servitor’s family. “We belong to a Jagannath temple servitor’s family. Several delicacies are offered to Lord Jagannath at Puri temple. So, Odisha is known for its culinary heritage,” said Anju, a strict vegetarian.

The final round of the MasterChef India will be telecast from 9 pm on February 5.

During his interaction with Anju, Brar expressed his love for the Mahaprasad of Puri Jagannath temple. “I had the opportunity to partake Mahaprasad during my visit to the 12th century shrine,” he said.