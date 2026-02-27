Special Vigilance Court finds ex-official guilty of taking Rs 5,000 bribe in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Laxmi Narayan Putel, a former Traffic Sub-Inspector posted in Sambalpur, on Friday was convicted in a bribery case by the Special Judge (Vigilance), Sambalpur. The court sentenced him to two years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine.

Bribe sought for release of seized auto-rickshaw

According to officials, Putel, now retired, was charge-sheeted by the Odisha Vigilance under Sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) and 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. He was accused of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from an auto-rickshaw driver to release the driver’s seized vehicle and to refrain from initiating legal action.

Court delivers verdict

After examining the evidence, the Vigilance Court held Putel guilty of the charges. The conviction was pronounced on February 27, 2026, bringing the trial to a close.

Pension action to follow

Following the conviction, Odisha Vigilance said it will move the competent authority to initiate proceedings for stoppage of Putel’s pension, as per rules applicable to convicted retired government employees.

The case underscores the state vigilance agency’s continued push against corruption in public service, officials said.