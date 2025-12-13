Keonjhar: Tension prevailed at the Keonjhar Collectorate on Saturday after villagers belonging to a tribal community staged a protest over the death of a student of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Bhubaneswar.

The deceased has been identified as Siba Munda, a Class 9 student at KISS, and the son of Raghunath Munda of Tikargumura village under Keonjhar Town police limits.

Also Read: KIIT student from Chhattisgarh found dead at university's hostel in Bhubaneswar, suicide suspected

Body of deceased student brought to Collectorate

Holding the body of the deceased, irate villagers along with family members gathered in front of the Collectorate, demanding justice and a thorough investigation into the incident.

Also Read: Death of Nepali student Prisha Shah at KIIT in Bhubaneswar: MEA issues statement

Family alleges murder, seeks justice

The family members alleged that the student was murdered and had earlier lodged a complaint at the Keonjhar Town Police Station in this regard.

Police personnel were deployed at the spot to maintain law and order, while further details surrounding the circumstances of the student’s death were awaited.